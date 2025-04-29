More security staff deployed at Brussels South Charleroi Airport to tackle long queues

Starting tomorrow, a second security company, Protection Unit, will begin operations at Charleroi Airport in an effort to reduce the long queues at security checkpoints that have frustrated passengers in recent weeks.

According to airport management, the increasing wait times were due to several factors, including tightened security checks following a failed security test earlier this year. As a response, the airport launched a public tender in mid-April to contract an additional security provider until the end of 2025.

While the currently active firm, G4S, has already hired 40 additional agents to handle the increased demand, the new partner Protection Unit — a Belgian company — will deploy between ten and twenty extra officers from Wednesday, depending on operational needs.

The collaboration with G4S is, however, approaching its end. In late March, it was announced that G4S intends to terminate its agreement with the airport. A 10-month notice period is now in effect.

With the new staffing measures in place, Charleroi Airport aims to improve the passenger experience and restore smoother flows through security.

