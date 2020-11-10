Making the Brussels South Charleroi Airport site secure: Work on the esplanade and the border control building will begin on 12 November 2020

Brussels South Charleroi Airport announces the start of work on the esplanade and future border control building. The first ground will be broken on Thursday 12 November 2020. The work should take two years and is due to be completed in December 2022. Two separate projects will be going on at the same time on the airport site: one covering 8,500m² opposite terminal 1 (esplanade) and one covering 3,000m² (1,000m² on three floors for terminal 1’s border control building).

The day after the terrorist attack in Brussels, Brussels South Charleroi Airport decided to rethink access and security for its surrounding area and facilities. A marquee was put up where travellers and their companions could go through an initial security check.

Regulations relating to security checks for travellers have also evolved. Due to these changes, at certain times the areas designed for security checks for both departures and arrivals are overwhelmed. To create the best possible environment for welcoming travellers and in order to pursue the airport’s activities and development, a new building dedicated to border control will be built for terminal 1 (departures to/arrivals from countries outside the Schengen Area).

This work is necessary and essential. The Walloon Government has even categorised it as a priority. Indeed, Wallonia is funding all of this project, apart from the work relating to commercial activities:

– Estimated total value of the contract: €16,294,498

– Funded by Wallonia: €15,401,558

– Funded by BSCA: €892,940

The last part of the regional subsidy will be released in 2022 on the basis of the final breakdown of the work.

When it is over, Brussels South Charleroi Airport will continue its activities and development, whilst guaranteeing a high level of security for everybody.

Esplanade

The future esplanade of Brussels South Charleroi Airport will cover a total of 8,500m². Once this work is complete, the white marquee will be replaced with a pre-screening building with a surface area of 800m², with a 450m² canopy roof at the front. Passengers and their companions will then be directed towards the terminal, sheltered from bad weather thanks to a 840m² canopy.

To offer maximum convenience to the airport’s users, a number of retail outlets will be available along the route leading to the airport facilities. In addition, help will be available for passengers with limited mobility once the pre-screening process is complete. An area designed for this purpose will be built there.

The work connected to the Brussels South Charleroi Airport esplanade will be divided into three phases:

Phase 1: from 12 November 2020 to April 2021

– Excavation and installation of new underground utilities along terminal 1

Phase 2: from April 2021 to November 2021

– Construction of the pre-screening building and entrance canopy

– Dismantling of the current marquee once phase 2 is complete

Phase 3: from November 2021 to October 2022

– Construction of the approach roads to the terminal, security fencing and final landscaping of the area around the esplanade

– Construction of two buildings (reception for passengers with limited mobility and future retail area)

Border control building

The future border control building will have a surface area of 3,000m² (1,000m² on three floors, so one for departures, one for arrivals and the third floor for offices and an HoReCa area).

The construction of this building will be divided into four phases:

Phase 1: from 12 November 2020 to December 2020

– Excavation and installation of new underground utilities

Phase 2: from November 2020 to March 2021

– Construction of stairwells (+ lift) connecting the future building to terminal 1 and its non-Schengen extension

Phase 3: from April 2021 to October 2022

– Construction of the border control building

Phase 4: from October 2022 to December 2022

– Refurbishment of the areas and spaces within terminal 1, including public and international zones

Terminal 1 at Brussels South Charleroi Airport will remain open and operational for the duration of this work. The airport will work closely with the companies involved in this project to ensure everybody’s safety. Clear signage will also be put up to guide the users of Brussels-Charleroi airport.

Charleroi, 10 November 2020