In the afternoon of 15 September, a fire broke out at Brussels South Charleroi Airport’s Terminal 2. Firefighters rushed to the scene and – with a small delay due to security constraints at the airport – they started fighting the fire.

“The insulation on one of the walls caught fire and started to burn, the reason for the fire near the roof is still to be determined,” chief firefighter Micheal Méan said to newspaper La Libre Belgique.