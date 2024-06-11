Flibco.com launches direct shuttle service connecting Liège, Maastricht, and Brussels South Charleroi Airport

New bus route to enhance airport accessibility for residents and visitors

Belgium’s leading airport transport provider, flibco.com, is set to launch a new international shuttle bus route on July 4, 2024. This service will connect Maastricht and Brussels-Charleroi Airport via Liège, offering a direct and convenient travel solution for passengers.

Key Features:

Service Start Date : First journey on July 4, 2024.

: First journey on July 4, 2024. Ticket Availability : Tickets on sale from June 11, 2024.

: Tickets on sale from June 11, 2024. Comfort and Flexibility : Up to 4 pieces of luggage included in the ticket price. Free cancellation up to 6 hours before departure and the ability to use the ticket for two buses before or after the booked one. Modern amenities such as free Wi-Fi, USB sockets, air conditioning, onboard toilets, and generous legroom.

: Frequency and Punctuality : Ten departures daily, including weekends and holidays, ensuring alignment with flight schedules.

: Ten departures daily, including weekends and holidays, ensuring alignment with flight schedules. Pricing : Liège to Brussels-Charleroi: from €14.99. Maastricht to Brussels-Charleroi: from €15.99.

:

Bus Stops:

Liège : Rue du Plan, next to Liège-Guillemins rail station.

: Rue du Plan, next to Liège-Guillemins rail station. Maastricht: International bus station, near Maastricht rail station.

Leadership Comments:

Paul De Muynck, Director of flibco.com Belgium : Expressed enthusiasm about providing practical transport solutions and enhancing connectivity for Liège and Maastricht residents.

: Expressed enthusiasm about providing practical transport solutions and enhancing connectivity for Liège and Maastricht residents. Philippe Verdonck, CEO of Brussels South Charleroi Airport: Highlighted the importance of expanding public transport options as part of their sustainable mobility plan, enhancing accessibility for international travellers.

This new shuttle service is expected to simplify travel for passengers, offering a reliable and comfortable connection to Brussels-Charleroi Airport from Liège and Maastricht, facilitating access to over 200 international destinations.