First non-stop bus shuttle between the city of Mons and Brussels South Charleroi airport (Belgium)

Flibco.com kicks off its new connection between Mons and Brussels South Charleroi airport, which will considerably increase the accessibility of the city to international tourism!

With the opening of the new connection from Mons, flibco.com, the European expert in passenger transport to the airport, will accompany all passengers wishing to start travelling again from/to Charleroi airport!

Thanks to a high frequency of departures, 12 departures per day, and reliable regular schedules adapted to flight schedules, residents of Mons can now count on flibco.com to plan their trips to Charleroi airport easily and without stress. . For the modest price of €9.90*, travellers will be dropped off just in front of the airport entrance. Tickets are very flexible as any changes are possible up to 6 hours before departure. The stopping place in Mons was fixed at the roundabout between the Imagix cinema and Lotto Mons Expo, particularly practical thanks to the proximity of the Mons train station and the numerous car parks in the Les Grands Prés area.

Reservations can already be made, with the service effectively starting on April 1. The Bruges, Ghent and Lille lines will also restart from/to Charleroi airport.

Mons, the capital of the Province of Hainaut, the cultural capital of Wallonia and the European capital of culture, is now more accessible to international tourism thanks to the smart airport connection of flibco.com.

Nicolas MARTIN, Mayor of the City of Mons: “I have wanted this connection for a long time, given the importance of Charleroi airport (8 million passengers in 2019, excluding the Covid period) and the large number of Mons residents who are using it. These millions of passengers are also a potential for Mons because many foreigners visit Belgium via Carolo airport. Mons, as a city with several UNESCO sites and with its status as a former European capital of culture, is a strong and complementary centre to Brussels. This line will therefore be both an additional service for the people of Mons and the inhabitants of Mons-Borinage, but also an opportunity to attract more tourists to us. In a few years, we have succeeded in consolidating Mons’ position as a multi-day city trip destination thanks to our dense commercial, gastronomic, hotel, museum and event offer which is aimed at all audiences“.

Paul DE MUYNCK, director of flibco.com Belgium, says: “The desire to go on holiday is undeniable. We are seeing an increase in flight bookings and that is why we have done everything we can to ensure that Mons residents and all travellers can start their spring holidays with peace of mind! Adding a stop in Mons on the existing regular international line linking Lille to Charleroi airport is obvious and offers a complementary mobility solution. We want to make Charleroi airport more accessible for Mons residents as well as for tourists wishing to discover this beautiful city”.

* Online €9.90 – To the driver €14. Bus stop: Avenue Léo Collard (at the roundabout between the Imagix cinema and Lotto Mons Expo).