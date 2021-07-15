First increase in passenger numbers at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, but still 66% under 2019 level

256,355 passengers recorded in June 2021

After months of a significant decline in traffic for the global airline industry, Brussels South Charleroi Airport recorded a slight increase in passenger numbers in June 2021. 256,355 travellers crossed the tarmac at Brussels-Charleroi airport. While these figures are encouraging, the fact remains that the airport has seen a 66% drop in traffic compared to June 2019 results.

In June 2021, Brussels South Charleroi Airport welcomed 256,355 passengers, so a 66% fall compared with 2019. Indeed, over the same period in 2019, 757,525 travellers crossed the tarmac at BSCA.

While the first holiday travellers mainly jetting off in the second half of June, the terminal’s departure and arrival boards have seen the number of destinations gradually increase to an average of 140 flights a day this summer, 70 of which have been outbound. There are more than 200 destinations from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to choose from and 90% of the capacity offered in 2019 is available this year.

The top 5 destination countries in June were Spain, Italy, France, Morocco and Greece.

When it comes to commercial flights, 2,799 flights were recorded, down 48% compared to June 2019 (5,364 commercial flights recorded in June 2019).

The first half of 2021 has been marked by the ban on so-called “non-essential” travel. This ban was lifted in April, a key moment for the gradual resumption of passenger traffic at the airport. During the first half of the year, Brussels South Charleroi Airport recorded an 87% decrease in traffic. The airport recorded 513,198 passengers, compared with 3,933,159 in 2019.

Commercial flights experienced a 71% drop, with 8,019 flights (27,944 flights recorded in the first half of 2019).

This summer, 8 new routes have been launched from Brussels South Charleroi Airport, including one operated by Eurowings, the 10th company to run flights from BSCA.

New routes:

– Eurowings: Brussels-Charleroi – Pristina (Kosovo), one flight a week.

– Air Belgium: Brussels-Charleroi – Curaçao, via Fort-de-France, two flights a week.

– Air Corsica: Brussels-Charleroi – Figari (Corsica, France), two flights a week.

– Wizz Air: Brussels-Charleroi – Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina), two flights a week.

– Ryanair:

o Brussels-Charleroi – Zagreb (Croatia), two flights a week.

o Brussels-Charleroi – Heraklion (Greece), two flights a week.

o Brussels-Charleroi – Zakynthos (Greece), one flight a week.

o Brussels-Charleroi – Santorini (Greece), two flights a week.

Charleroi, 15 June 2021