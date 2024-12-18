Festive cheer and new destinations at Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Brussels South Charleroi Airport is set to welcome over 450,000 passengers during the school holidays from December 21 to January 5. An average of 27,500 travellers daily will fly to sunny, snowy, or family reunion destinations across Europe and beyond.

The airport offers 174 daily flights, including new routes to Reggio di Calabria (Italy) and Chisinau (Moldova). Seasonal favourites like Rovaniemi (Finland) and Fuerteventura (Canary Islands) return, alongside extended summer routes to Cork, Dubrovnik, and Gothenburg, among others.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive three hours before their flight, where they’ll enjoy a festive atmosphere with mulled wine, tartiflette, and Christmas treats. Santa himself is scheduled to visit on December 20.

Travellers are reminded to check their ID validity to ensure a smooth journey this holiday season.