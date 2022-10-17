Departure from Charleroi airport no longer possible from 16:00 this Monday due to lack of security personnel

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) will close Monday at 16:00 for departures due to a lack of security personnel available for the rest of the day, said BSCA CEO Philippe Verdonck. Arrivals are not disrupted.

Since Monday morning, the activity at the airport has been heavily disturbed by the walkout of the staff of Security Masters, which are in charge of passenger screening operations. Since then, the agents of the Protection Unit company have tried as best they can to make up for the absentees. However, they were unable to prevent congestion of the control lines and, consequently, a saturation of the terminal and many passengers arriving too late to board their flight.

The airport will however be ready to reopen on Tuesday morning, said Philippe Verdonck.

Charleroi airport is faced with a movement of dissatisfaction from the security staff in charge of managing the screening inspection posts (security checks to which passengers are subjected in order to access the boarding gates) of the company Security Master.

The strike notice filed by the trade unions FGTB, CSC and CGSLB expired on 16 October 2022 and a strike effectively started on 17 October.

The dissatisfaction of the workers is due to the decision of BSCA Security* to award the future public contract relating to the management of the screening inspection posts (security checks to which passengers are subjected in order to access the boarding gates) to two operators instead of just one.

However, recurring problems have been encountered over the past 5 years when a single supplier has to deal with this mission due to the fluctuations encountered in passenger transport [sudden rise and fall linked to the attacks (2001, 2016), pandemics (SARS, Ebola, Covid,…), economic crises, natural phenomena (volcanic eruptions),…].

In order to ensure the continuity of the service, the sharing of this mission between two suppliers is essential in order to allow better resistance in times of crisis and greater flexibility in recruitment in times of growth.

This sharing between different suppliers is already a reality for other missions such as surveillance cameras, explosive detection dogs, control at the pre-security check.

This sharing between two suppliers will have no influence on the level of employment (the transfer of 100% of the staff is guaranteed by a collective labour agreement), nor on the level of remuneration. Trade union representativeness is also guaranteed.

The management of BSCA Security met the workers of Security Master to inform them of its openness to dialogue in order to frame the fears expressed by the latter in the specifications of the public contract (distribution methods between the two suppliers, training and similar supervision between the two suppliers, maintenance of general-purpose functions, etc.).

Nevertheless, the workers do not want to be divided between two suppliers and they make it a point of principle.

The position of the workers – which leaves no room for dialogue – is contrary to the interests of passengers and airlines operating at Charleroi, even though the rights of the said workers are strictly respected (guaranteed employment, remuneration, training, etc.).

Even if one can understand the natural fears of workers related to the change of employer, it is not admissible to try to defeat a public contract said the management of BSCA in a press release.

*BSCA Security is the company in charge of safety and security at Charleroi airport.