[Coronavirus] Commercial activities at Brussels South Charleroi Airport estimated to resume on Sunday 3 May 2020 (23.59)

Brussels South Charleroi Airport estimates to partially resume commercial activities on Sunday 3 May 23:59 UTC +2 (read: Monday 4 May), the airport learned from information from airlines and in accordance with the recommendations of the Belgian government. On 24 March, Charleroi Airport closed its facilities to passengers and airlines. The closure was originally planned until 5 April but has now been extended to early May.

The aviation industry is going through an unprecedented crisis that has forced many airlines to ground some, if not all, of their fleets. This is not without consequences for airports. The decrease in the occupancy rate and reduced frequencies for many routes has also had an impact on Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Faced with extensive travel restrictions, airlines have made the decision, one by one, to suspend their operations from/to the airport.

Faced with a loss of more than 90% of its business and the closure of services for passengers, and in light of the difficult financial situation, Brussels South Charleroi Airport made the decision to suspend all of its commercial activities.

According to the latest recommendations by the Belgian National Security Council issued on 27 March 2020 and in accordance with the timetables announced by the airlines active at BSCA, the airport is now estimating that some of its commercial activities may resume on Sunday 3 May 2020 (23.59). This date will be made official later, depending on how the situation evolves and in agreement with the different stakeholders in order to guarantee everybody’s safety.

Until the date on which commercial activities will resume is officially announced, only health, government and maintenance flights are running.

It is vital that the measures stipulated by health experts are respected in order to contain the Coronavirus epidemic. To this end, Brussels South Charleroi Airport highlights the importance of staying at home and is keen to make sure things