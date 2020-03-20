[Coronavirus] Brussels South Charleroi Airport to close for two weeks for passenger traffic

On 20 March, Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) announced to close the airport from 25 March at midnight until 5 April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The second busiest airport of Belgium is to close access to passengers and airlines from 25 March at midnight until 5 April. Many countries have their borders closed to passengers from Belgium and elsewhere.

BSCA also says that each airline decided, step by step, to suspend routes in and outbound Charleroi.

It is not yet sure that the airport will reopen on 5 April, this term of closure can be extended if it is needed.

The airport is not closed for State, maintenance and evacuation flights.