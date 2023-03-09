Charleroi airport blocked by a police demonstration this morning: missed flights, delays, but no cancellations

Police unions took action this Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Police checks were reinforced at the entrance to the airport, which greatly slowed down the flow of travellers.

Police unions have set up a traffic filter on the roundabout which leads to the parking lots of Charleroi airport. The police let a few cars pass every 5 minutes after explaining their demands, which causes many travellers to continue their journey on foot.

Installed at 06:00, this control continued until 09:00, causing several flights to be delayed, but none have been cancelled.

There is currently a shortage of 30 police officers at Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) and this figure could rise to more than 75 by 2025 if nothing is done in the face of the expected increase in the number of passengers, explains Eddy Quaino, permanent representative of the CGSP socialist union.