Charleroi Airport avoids bankruptcy, in part with an effort from its staff

Charleroi airport risked bankruptcy in March 2022, which raised fears for employment. It is urgently recapitalised to the tune of 40 million euros involving an agreement with the trade unions, reports the RTBF website.

The 40 million invested come from Walloon airport operator Sowaer for 10 million, which abandons debts, 20 million come from the private sector and another 10 million will come from the Walloon Region.

The management of Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) and the unions have reached an agreement on the efforts to be made by the staff as part of the strategic plan, the unions said on Thursday.

The agreement in question covers various points, the two main ones being flexibility and an effort on wages.

The launch of new routes in recent months during off-peak periods of the day facilitated an agreement on flexibility. Regarding wages, “the effort will be different depending on the wage levels and the lowest wages will not be affected,” said Alain Goelens of socialist union SETCa. It also involves a “reimbursement” of this effort no later than 2025. The agreement also provides for consumer checks worth 375 euros in favour of staff, adds Goelens.