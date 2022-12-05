Brussels South Charleroi Airport charges passengers €1 for toilet visit

Additional revenue for Brussels South Charleroi Airport? Or an extra cost for passengers traveling through the airport? Indeed, airport management BSCA recently decided to charge €1 per passenger who would like to make use of any of the toilets at the airport.

The newly installed (and clearly sophisticated) devices only accept bank cards. Cash payments are not accepted. “Unbelievable, you even have to pay after your arrival from a flight,” a passenger explained to media broadcast RTL.

The charge concerns all toilets of the airport: the main terminal building, after the security checks on near the baggage carousel. “I have traveled a lot and I can’t seem to recall another airport who charges for toilet breaks. Very greedy and a pity for foreigners who land at Charleroi. Clearly affecting the image of Belgium,” another traveler added.

The airport commented that the toilets are often vandalized and even though they are cleaned hourly, passengers leave very dirty toilets.

Spotted in Charleroi airport… €1 to use the urinal ??? pic.twitter.com/R2QStuVKxW — Max Ramsay (@maxramsay) December 1, 2022

If the Charleroi airport is making me pay 1€ just to take a dump I'll stay in there for an hour — GINKGARBOR (@Ginkgarbor) December 1, 2022