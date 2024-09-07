Brussels South Charleroi Airport was temporarily closed this morning for urgent runway repairs

No takeoffs or landings were allowed between 06:30 and 07:30 on Saturday to ensure passenger safety, according to airport spokesperson Nathalie Pierard. The emergency work was required to address critical issues on the runway.

Initially, the airport did not rule out diverting flights to other locations if delays became significant or if too many planes were forced to circle overhead. However, after the one-hour closure, all flights were able to resume, with the longest delay lasting no more than 90 minutes.

