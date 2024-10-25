Brussels South Charleroi Airport unveils expanded winter schedule with 100 direct destinations

Brussels South Charleroi Airport is gearing up for the winter season with direct flights to 100 destinations across 29 countries, plus 75 more options with a stopover in Istanbul. Travellers can choose from sunny getaways, city breaks, winter festivities, and family visits.

This winter, new and extended routes include direct flights to Reggio di Calabria, Italy, and seasonal services to Rovaniemi, Finland (for northern lights and Santa’s village), as well as Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands for year-round sun.

Ryanair will offer extended winter services to European favourites like Cork, Dubrovnik, and Gothenburg, while Wizz Air will introduce twice-weekly flights to Chisinau, Moldova, from December 19. Volotea will add Bordeaux to its destinations in February, complementing flights to Nice.

The airport emphasises comfort, safety, and a varied selection to accommodate all types of travellers this winter.