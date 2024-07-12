Brussels South Charleroi Airport terminal evacuated due to suspicious luggage

Terminal 1 of Charleroi Airport was urgently evacuated on Friday evening after suspicious luggage was found under the main terminal. The evacuation, confirmed by the airport spokesperson, occurred around 18:20 as a precautionary measure after sniffer dogs detected the suspicious package among already checked-in luggage at approximately 17:45.

The Army’s mine clearance service was called in to handle the situation. Passengers on a plane were also evacuated during the incident. The suspicious package was later deemed non-threatening and moved to a separate room.

The situation has since returned to normal, and passengers were allowed to return to the airport.