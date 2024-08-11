Brussels South Charleroi Airport temporarily halted due to runway asphalt damage

Charleroi Airport in Belgium temporarily suspended all flights on Saturday afternoon due to urgent runway repairs needed to ensure passenger safety.

The issue arose around 14:45 when it was discovered that the asphalt on the runway had deteriorated. Repairs were conducted immediately and were expected to be completed by 16:30, allowing operations to resume.

Some incoming flights were redirected to other airports like Lille and Liège, while other flights experienced delays. Passengers were advised to check their flight status with their airlines.

The airport is committed to resolving the issue to prevent future occurrences and will conduct a technical analysis.