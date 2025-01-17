Brussels South Charleroi Airport surpasses 10 million passengers in 2024

For the first time in its history, Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) welcomed over 10 million passengers in 2024, reaching a record 10.5 million travellers. This marks a 12% year-on-year increase from 2023, when 9.4 million passengers were recorded.

Six airlines contributed to the milestone: Ryanair, Wizzair, Pegasus Airlines, Air Corsica, Volotea, and Air Arabia.

Charleroi Airport is currently in the process of renewing its 20-year environmental permit, set to expire next summer. A public inquiry will commence at the end of January 2025, with the Walloon government making the final decision following an official report.

Charleroi remains Belgium’s second-largest airport by passenger numbers, solidifying its role as a major hub for regional and international travel.