Brussels South Charleroi Airport successfully tests emergency plan in large-scale simulation

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Brussels South Charleroi Airport conducted a full-scale emergency drill, simulating a tragic but hypothetical aeroplane crash scenario. The exercise involved 160 participants, including airport staff, emergency services, federal police, and local authorities, in a collaborative effort to evaluate and enhance the airport’s internal emergency procedures.

The simulated crash, which occurred at 09:30, involved a plane carrying 20 passengers, including two crew members. The scenario tragically included two fatalities and multiple injuries to test the response of various teams. Despite the dramatic nature of the exercise, airport operations continued unaffected during the three-hour drill.

Conducted biennially, the exercise aims to:

Evaluate the effectiveness of the internal emergency plan.

Test the coordination between airport personnel and external agencies, such as local medical and fire services, federal police, and air traffic control.

Identify and implement any necessary improvements.

Brussels South Charleroi Airport CEO Philippe Verdonck expressed satisfaction with the exercise, stating: “The drill allowed us to test our emergency procedures under real conditions, ensuring we are prepared for such scenarios. Collaboration between all internal and external partners was exceptional, reinforcing our commitment to safety and efficiency.”

The initial feedback was positive, though a detailed analysis based on participant reports and evaluator feedback will be conducted in the coming weeks. This collaborative exercise ensures the airport’s readiness to handle critical emergencies while prioritising passenger and staff safety.