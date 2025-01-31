Brussels South Charleroi Airport seeks environmental permit renewal, without runway expansion

A public inquiry has begun for the renewal of Brussels South Charleroi Airport’s permit, set to expire in July 2025. The renewal request includes urban planning updates such as a screening station, Terminal 2 regularisation, and improved staff parking access.

The Environmental Impact Assessment covers baggage claim and police area upgrades, potential boarding gate expansions, and a T1-T2 connection. No runway extension or changes to operating hours (6:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.) are proposed.

The full application is available for public review until 25 February 2025 in nine municipalities and online.