Brussels South Charleroi Airport produces its first solar kilowatt-hours

Brussels South Charleroi Airport commissions its photovoltaic system. Installed on the roof of terminal 2, 1,560 photovoltaic panels have been fitted. After a few weeks of work, they are now operational and producing their first results. With an estimated annual output of 438 Mwh, they should help the airport reduce its CO₂ emissions by 263 tonnes/year.

Beginning in September 2019, installation of the photovoltaic panels is now complete and will help Brussels South Charleroi Airport produce some of its own electricity. Thanks to the commissioning of the photovoltaic electricity production system covering 2,585m², the airport has already produced 8,664Wh.

Plans to install additional photovoltaic panels are currently being analysed. This will help boost the production of green electricity and achieve the goal of reducing the airport’s impact on the environment.

Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, announces:

« Reducing our carbon footprint is an integral part of the airport’s strategy. Above and beyond our role of facilitating the traveller’s experience, we are working to introduce a sustainable development policy in order to limit our CO₂ emissions. In particular, this involves the installation of the first photovoltaic panels, but other measures are also being looked into to take this further and achieve our environmental targets. »

Charleroi, 23 January 2020