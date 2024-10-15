Brussels South Charleroi Airport prepares for 510,000 passengers during autumn break

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) is expecting to handle over 510,000 passengers during the autumn break from October 18 to November 3, 2024.

With an average of 30,000 passengers and 188 flights daily, the airport is bracing for increased traffic. Popular destinations include the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands. Families are also taking advantage of the extended two-week holiday to visit loved ones abroad.

CEO Philippe Verdonck advises travellers to arrive three hours early to navigate the busy holiday period smoothly.

Passengers are reminded to ensure they have valid travel documents, as required by their destination.