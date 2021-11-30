Brussels South Charleroi Airport introduces Collaborative Environmental Management (CEM)

Brussels South Charleroi Airport, the SOWAER, Eurocontrol, skeyes, SABCA, Ryanair, TUI fly and Air Corsica have today signed a collaborative agreement designed to reduce the environmental impact of airport operations, in the presence of Mr Jean-Luc CRUCKE, Minister in charge of Walloon Airports.

The creation of an environmental policy is a key component of sustainable development in the aviation industry. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as noise, whilst also improving air quality around the airport, are three of the top priorities for airports today, to which all the partners involved in this agreement are committed.

Jean-Luc CRUCKE, Minister in charge of Walloon Airports, fully supports this initiative:

“The formal implementation of CEM at BSCA is one more step towards finding a balance between airport development and the vital need to combat pollution and global warming. I am particularly pleased to see this commitment signed at a time when our airport is just about to embark on a new chapter. It demonstrates the vital interest of shareholders, directors and management in environmental issues. We are now confident that this component is part of our airport’s strategy for the future.”

Initiated by Eurocontrol, with the support of ACI Europe, CEM (Collaborative Environmental Management) is designed to help airports and their operational partners cooperate with one another and work together to identify, develop and implement effective solutions to fulfil their sustainability objectives.

Philippe MERLO, DECMA Director at EUROCONTROL, explains:

“In 2009, when our CEM specifications were published, environmental pressures were not what they are today. Over the years, CEM has developed to help airports and their partners tackle the challenges of the European Green Deal. A third edition of our specifications will be published very soon, taking into account new challenges such as the use of sustainable fuels. Today, the implementation of CEM at BSCA confirms the strength of this tool, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the sustainable development of this airport.”

Introduced by skeyes in Belgium in 2018, the strategy is starting to bear fruit, including improved green landings (CDO or Continuous Descent Operations) and a reduction in low-altitude holding. As an air navigation service provider, skeyes is delighted to be bringing its experience and knowledge in this field to Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

Johan DECUYPER, Chief Executive Officer of skeyes, points out:

“When the CEM concept was launched, skeyes had already expressed its intention to roll it out in all the Belgian airports it works with. This partnership at Brussels South Charleroi Airport is one more step towards more sustainable aviation. It will help us gain new perspectives and take the initiative more with our partners, while continuing to contribute to the appeal of Belgian airspace and the economic development of Belgian airports.”

Formalising the commitments made by the different stakeholders (Brussels South Charleroi Airport, the SOWAER, Eurocontrol, skeyes, SABCA, Ryanair, TUI fly and Air Corsica), the main objectives of this working agreement are:

To identify the challenges as well as the short- and long-term issues for Brussels South Charleroi Airport

To develop a shared environmental strategy and action plans to minimise environmental impacts (noise, air quality, greenhouse gas emissions)

To define performance indicators designed to analyse the fulfilment of the environmental objectives established between the different stakeholders

To promote a better understanding of the interdependence between the airport, the airlines and the air navigation service providers as a whole

To support and help the airport grow, while reducing its impact on the environment

To support environmental certification processes such as ISO 14001:2015 or BSCA’s involvement in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) scheme

To facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the different stakeholders involved in CEM

All of the parties involved in this collaborative environmental management agreement can evolve, and each operational stakeholder at Brussels South Charleroi Airport can join in.

The creation of this Environmental Committee, thanks to CEM (Collaborative Environmental Management), is part of the environmental policy of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, which is striving to reduce its environmental footprint every day. Brussels-Charleroi Airport is committed to reducing its CO 2 emissions by 35% compared to 2019 by 2030, and to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, welcomes this collaborative approach for the benefit of the environment: