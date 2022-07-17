Brussels South Charleroi Airport has as many passengers in June 2022 as in 2019 – Two new destinations in winter 22/23

The airport offers the opportunity to travel to 70 countries around the world. These routes are operated by 10 airlines.

JUNE 2022 RESULTS

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) welcomed 755,332 passengers last month, an increase of 15% compared to the forecast for 2022, despite the strike by Ryanair staff during the last weekend of June.

July is getting off to a great start: in only 10 days, BSCA has seen 266,829 arriving and departing passengers, which is already more than 8% more than in 2019 (the year before Covid) and 70% more than in 2021.

The top 5 most popular destinations for June were Alicante, Milan, Bucharest, Budapest and Marseille

PASSENGERS 2019 2021 2022 Var. % 22/19 Var. % 22/21 Total June 757.524 256.355 755.332 0% 195%

NEWS

BSCA announces that Ryanair will be offering two more routes this winter.

Asturias in Spain with two flights per week, on Mondays and Fridays, from 4 November.

Lodz in Poland, also twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 1 November.

A new border control building was opened in June, which will help to further strengthen and streamline the passport control process.

HOLIDAY UPDATE

The airport is looking forward to welcoming 1.6 million incoming and outgoing passengers this July and August.

To coincide with the summer, BSCA opened the esplanade outside the airport to offer passengers and their companions a pop-up bar as well as food & drink options available from a number of food trucks. This is a friendly, foodie new area to give people a great space in which to wait.

In order to offer the best possible service to its passengers during this holiday period, the airport has hired more than 70 temporary members of staff and 150 students for the next 3 months.

Extra lines have been opened at security to help streamline this part of the process.

During this busy summer period, airlines and the airport recommend that travellers arrive three hours before departure and check their travel documents thoroughly before they set off for the airport.

The whole Brussels South Charleroi Airport team is looking forward to welcoming you and wishes you a wonderful summer!