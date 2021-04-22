Brussels South Charleroi Airport has 92% fewer passengers in March 2021 compared to 2020

19,546 passengers crossed the tarmac at Charleroi airport in March 2021, a 92% decline compared with 2020.

March is still affected by the ban on non-essential travel. This situation has a significant impact on our passenger numbers.

“The authorisation of “non-essential” travel announced on 19 April 2021 should be the initial catalyst for the gradual resumption of air traffic,” explains Philippe Verdonck, CEO of Brussels South Charleroi Airport. “In the meantime, passengers should refer to the health measures in place to prepare for their “non-essential” travel. Vaccination remains a fundamental tool for securing a return to normal.”

Flights running in March were for essential travel, both for business and family reasons. Turkey, Romania and Spain were the top destinations in March.

When it came to the total number of commercial flights, the airport recorded a 70% reduction compared with 2020: 797 flights in March 2021 compared with 2,613 flights in March 2020.

Charleroi, 22 April 2021