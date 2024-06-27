Brussels South Charleroi Airport gears up for a busy summer start

Brussels South Charleroi Airport is bracing for a bustling start to the summer holidays, with an expected 200,000 travellers over the next two weekends. With the school holidays beginning this Saturday in Flanders and one week later in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, the airport is preparing for an influx of passengers.

Busy Weekends Ahead

Dates : 28-30 June and 5-7 July 2024

: 28-30 June and 5-7 July 2024 Travellers : Approximately 100,000 each weekend, totalling 200,000 over both weekends

: Approximately 100,000 each weekend, totalling 200,000 over both weekends Daily Traffic: Around 33,000 passengers per day, with 190 flights daily

CEO’s Message

Philippe Verdonck, CEO of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, emphasised the extensive preparations to ensure a smooth experience for travellers. He advised passengers to arrive three hours before their flights to accommodate the increased traffic.

Destinations and Airlines

Over 200 Destinations : Including exclusive routes like Varna, Kutaisi (Wizzair), Béziers, Pescara, Lodz, Asturias, and Glasgow (Ryanair).

: Including exclusive routes like Varna, Kutaisi (Wizzair), Béziers, Pescara, Lodz, Asturias, and Glasgow (Ryanair). Seasonal Routes : Volotea : Seasonal flights to Nice, twice a week. Air Corsica : Summer flights to Calvi twice a week until 21 September, in addition to Ajaccio, Bastia, and Figari. Air Arabia Maroc : Increased flights to Oujda, twice a week until 13 September. Pegasus Airlines : Doubling flights from Charleroi, enhancing connections via Istanbul.

New Ryanair Destinations

This summer, Ryanair is introducing six new destinations from Charleroi:

Cork (Ireland)

Gothenburg (Sweden)

Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

Olbia (Sardinia, Italy)

Dubrovnik (Croatia)

Ponta Delgada (Azores, Portugal)

As Brussels South Charleroi Airport prepares for the busy summer season, travellers can look forward to a wide array of destinations and a well-coordinated travel experience.