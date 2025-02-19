Brussels South Charleroi Airport expects over 450,000 passengers for Carnival holidays

Brussels South Charleroi Airport is gearing up for a busy Carnival Holiday, with over 450,000 travellers expected between 21 February and 9 March. Departures will peak on the first two weekends as passengers head to over 100 direct destinations and various connections via Istanbul (Pegasus Airlines).

New seasonal routes include Bordeaux (Volotea) and Reggio Calabria (Ryanair), while Cluj-Napoca offers access to top Romanian ski resorts. The terminal will feature a “winter sports” atmosphere, with Belgian fries in the Plaza, diverse food options, and an outdoor terrace for plane spotting.

For a smooth journey, travellers are advised to check documents, use online check-in, follow hand luggage rules, and consider fast-track security or the airport lounge for added comfort.

Charleroi Airport and its partners are ready to ensure a seamless travel experience this holiday season.