Brussels South Charleroi Airport achieves Level 4 in ACI Europe's Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme

André Orban
Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) has reached level 4 – Transformation in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme by ACI Europe, marking a significant milestone towards carbon neutrality.

Key Highlights:

  1. Level 4 Achievement:
    • This level confirms BSCA’s alignment with international climate goals, focusing on absolute reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
    • It reflects a comprehensive environmental strategy that extends beyond the airport’s activities, involving partners and stakeholders to combat third-party emissions.
  2. ACA Programme:
    • Launched in 2009, the ACA programme encourages airports to adopt best practices in carbon management, adhering to standards like the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and ISO14064.
    • The programme includes seven progressive levels of accreditation.
  3. BSCA’s Environmental Initiatives:
    • Vehicle Replacement: Gradually replacing airside vehicles with electric alternatives.
    • Energy Optimisation: Enhancing efficiency in electricity and heating/ventilation systems.
    • Waste Management: Improving recycling processes.
    • Renewable Energy: Installing solar panels on Terminal 2.
    • Staff Awareness: Educating staff on reducing CO2 emissions.
  4. Long-Term Goals:
    • BSCA has set clear goals to limit climate change to a 1.5°C increase compared to pre-industrial levels, following IPCC guidelines and the Paris Agreement.
    • The airport is committed to achieving total CO2 neutrality by 2050.
  5. Global and European Context:
    • BSCA is one of 571 airports globally and 290 in Europe participating in the ACA programme.
    • It joins 91 airports worldwide that have reached levels 4, 4+, and 5, alongside airports like Montreal, Hong Kong, Auckland, Zurich, and San Francisco.
  6. Recognition:
    • Olivier Jankovec, Managing Director of ACI Europe, praised BSCA for being the first Belgian airport to achieve Level 4 Transformation, highlighting the team’s dedication to effective decarbonisation and extending their environmental outreach.

Conclusion:

BSCA’s achievement in the ACA programme underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability and proactive carbon management, contributing to the global effort against climate change.

