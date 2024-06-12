Brussels South Charleroi Airport achieves Level 4 in ACI Europe’s Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) has reached level 4 – Transformation in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme by ACI Europe, marking a significant milestone towards carbon neutrality.
Key Highlights:
- Level 4 Achievement:
- This level confirms BSCA’s alignment with international climate goals, focusing on absolute reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
- It reflects a comprehensive environmental strategy that extends beyond the airport’s activities, involving partners and stakeholders to combat third-party emissions.
- ACA Programme:
- Launched in 2009, the ACA programme encourages airports to adopt best practices in carbon management, adhering to standards like the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and ISO14064.
- The programme includes seven progressive levels of accreditation.
- BSCA’s Environmental Initiatives:
- Vehicle Replacement: Gradually replacing airside vehicles with electric alternatives.
- Energy Optimisation: Enhancing efficiency in electricity and heating/ventilation systems.
- Waste Management: Improving recycling processes.
- Renewable Energy: Installing solar panels on Terminal 2.
- Staff Awareness: Educating staff on reducing CO2 emissions.
- Long-Term Goals:
- BSCA has set clear goals to limit climate change to a 1.5°C increase compared to pre-industrial levels, following IPCC guidelines and the Paris Agreement.
- The airport is committed to achieving total CO2 neutrality by 2050.
- Global and European Context:
- BSCA is one of 571 airports globally and 290 in Europe participating in the ACA programme.
- It joins 91 airports worldwide that have reached levels 4, 4+, and 5, alongside airports like Montreal, Hong Kong, Auckland, Zurich, and San Francisco.
- Recognition:
- Olivier Jankovec, Managing Director of ACI Europe, praised BSCA for being the first Belgian airport to achieve Level 4 Transformation, highlighting the team’s dedication to effective decarbonisation and extending their environmental outreach.
Conclusion:
BSCA’s achievement in the ACA programme underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability and proactive carbon management, contributing to the global effort against climate change.