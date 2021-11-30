Bruges and Ghent become more connected to Brussels-South Charleroi Airport for the winter season 2021-2022.

The winter season has just started and flibco.com has increased the number of departures from Bruges via Ghent to go to Brussels–South Charleroi Airport, which will increase the accessibility of the two cities to tourism coming from Charleroi Airport considerably!



Due to the vaccination campaigns against Covid–19, this winter season is expected to be for the tourism industry more positive than the last one. The numbers of passengers are steadily increasing at Brussels–South Charleroi Airport. The airport is currently on an 80% level from 2019 for these last months. 20 new routes have been announced by Wizzair and Ryanair. Flibco.com, the European specialist for transport to and from airports, remodels as well its time schedules and offers now 24 departures per day for its shuttle bus line linking the cities of Bruges and Ghent to the Charleroi Airport.



Bruges and Ghent, 2 important touristic destinations for Belgium become now more accessible to international tourism due to the smart airport connection of flibco.com.



Philip Pierins, alderman for tourism of the city of Bruges: “We are very pleased that Flibco.com is further investing in the pre– and post–transport to Bruges. In the first instance, this is a good thing for the many international travellers who are staying in Bruges and who will be able to enjoy our city even longer thanks to the higher frequency to and from Brussels Charleroi Airport. But residents from the wider region who use the shuttle service will also be able to better coordinate their departure and arrival with the flights. A double win that demonstrates that tourism development can be meaningful for both visitors and residents“.



3 reasons why this winter season will be more optimistic than the last one:



More flibco.com buses for a hassl e – free trip to Bruges via G h ent ! 24 departure s every day with comfortable coaches deliver the traveller s from Brussels – South Charleroi Airport directly to G h ent and Bruges . Twenty new routes have been launched for this winter season from Charleroi Airport : Stockholm (Sweden); Billund (Denmark); Essaouira and Tetouan (Morocco); Paphos (Cyprus ); Helsinki (Finland); Trapani, Genoa, Trieste and Catania (Italy); Lourdes (France); Suceava and Sibiu (Romania); Poznan (Poland); Debrecen (Hungary); Santorin, Zakynthos and Heraklion (Greece); Kiev (Ukraine); Madeira (Portugal) Travellers must be reminded that s ecurity measures are crucial and must be followed .

To keep travelling in a safe way, all the passengers must keep the following health measures:

• Mandatory wearing of a mask or face protection in the flibco.com buses

• Boarding through the rear door of the bus

• Contactless ticket control for passenger’s safety

• Hand sanitiser available at the entrance of each bus

• Buses thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily

• State–of–the–art vehicle air filtration technology



Paul DE MUYNCK, director of flibco.com Belgium, says: “The desire to go on holiday is unmistakable. We are seeing an increase in flight bookings and therefore at flibco.com we have done everything possible to ensure that travellers can start their winter holidays with peace of mind!”

Bruges , 1 st December 2021