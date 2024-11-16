Brussels South Charleroi Airport announces three new Summer 2025 destinations

Brussels South Charleroi Airport is gearing up for an exciting summer 2025, with three new routes being added to its extensive network. Starting in late March, Ryanair will offer flights to Salerno on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, Katowice in Poland, and Volos in Greece. Each destination will feature twice-weekly flights, providing travelers with more options to explore unique cultural and scenic locations.

These additions reflect the airport’s commitment to enhancing travel options and connecting passengers with some of Europe’s most beloved destinations. Philippe Verdonck, CEO of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, noting the popularity of Italy, Poland, and Greece among the airport’s users. Salerno serves as a gateway to the Amalfi Coast’s picturesque landscapes, while Katowice blends Polish industrial heritage with lush greenery. Meanwhile, Volos combines Greece’s mythological allure with breathtaking coastal views, offering something for every traveler.

As Belgium’s second-busiest airport, Brussels South Charleroi Airport continues to expand sustainably, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs. With over 200 destinations and a reputation for punctuality and service quality, the airport plays a vital role in connecting Europe. The new routes, operated by Ryanair, are expected to further bolster its status as a key travel hub for the region. Passengers planning their 2025 summer getaways can now look forward to these exciting new options.

Tickets are now available on Ryanair’s website, offering early booking opportunities for eager passengers.