All flights cancelled at Charleroi Airport as unions block tarmac and runway

Due to a 24-hour strike by union workers, all flights at Charleroi Airport have been canceled. The airport management had previously warned of potential disruptions, but the situation has escalated beyond expectations after the unions blocked the tarmac.

Yesterday, 11 September, the airport and airlines had informed passengers in advance about possible issues. Initially, the airport operator had planned to “reduce operational capacity” as a precaution and advised passengers to “fly with hand luggage only.” However, the entire airport has now come to a standstill, with no flights departing or arriving.

“Due to the strong mobilization of union delegates, we cannot ensure safety,” said Nathalie Pierard, spokeswoman for Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA). “We regret that passengers are being held hostage by these spontaneous actions.” Passengers with flights today are advised not to come to the airport and instead contact their airline.

Workload Issues

The labor dispute centers around the working conditions of the airport staff, with high absenteeism making the workload unbearable. Workers have also complained about “aggressive management.”

The unions had filed a strike notice last Wednesday, making actions possible within a two-week period. Tomorrow, they will proceed with the action. The notice covers most operational functions at the airport, such as check-in, baggage and aircraft handling. The airport is unsure to what extent the strike will be followed and apologises to travellers for the inconvenience. The management adds that they are always open to social dialogue.