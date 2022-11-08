Ahead of the national strike on 9 November, Charleroi Airport announces that there will be no flights on that day

The national strike scheduled for Wednesday, 9 November will cause many disruptions in transport, and in particular for airports. While Brussels Airport has announced the cancellation of at least 40% of its flights, Brussels South Charleroi Airport informs that there will simply be no flights at all from or to its facilities.

“Due to the national strike of 9 November 2022, the 120 commercial flights departing from and arriving at Brussels South Charleroi airport are cancelled. All passengers will receive information from their airlines. It will not be possible to access terminal 1. Brussels South Charleroi airport regrets this situation and apologises to the 20,000 passengers concerned for the inconvenience suffered“, the airport confirms in a press release.

TUI fly Belgium announced earlier that its flights to/from Charleroi would be transferred to Maastricht-Aachen and Cologne/Bonn airports