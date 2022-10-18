Agreement in view between management and unions at Charleroi Airport, which will nevertheless remain closed for departures on Wednesday

Tuesday, for the second day in a row, a strike by personnel of Security Masters, responsible for boarding control, prevented hundreds of passengers from accessing their plane. Charleroi airport will remain inaccessible on Wednesday for departures.

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) reported on Tuesday afternoon “incidents” in the queues outside the terminal. Police officers were beaten while trying to evacuate passengers who were fainting.

In the evening, RTBF television news reported that an agreement between unions and management was in view after the mediation of the Walloon Minister of Airports Adrien Dolimont. Nevertheless, the airport will remain closed on Wednesday for departures.

“We ask departing passengers not to come to the airport. On the other hand, arriving passengers will be welcomed normally”, said BSCA on its website.

On Tuesday, some 7,000 passengers were to take a departing plane and 2,200 of them could not get there.