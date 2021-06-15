84,216 passengers recorded in May 2021 at Brussels South Charleroi Airport: 89% fewer than in 2019

In May 2021, Brussels South Charleroi Airport welcomed 84,216 passengers on its tarmac, an 89% decrease compared to the results for May 2019. Although these results are still low compared with the 2019 benchmark, there are some early signs of recovery. Following the lifting of the ban on so-called non-essential travel, the airport has seen its first increase in passenger traffic.

While 84,216 travellers crossed the tarmac at Brussels-Charleroi Airport, the list of airports on the departures board has grown. Indeed, the number of destinations offered by the airport has experienced its first increase, thanks in particular to the fact that a number of European countries are opening up.

The countries that attracted the most travellers in May 2021 were Spain, Greece, Italy, Romania and Portugal.

The total number of commercial flights recorded is down by 75%, with 1,229 flights compared to 5,196 in May 2019.

To coincide with the gradual resumption of air traffic now on the horizon, the German airline Eurowings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, has announced that it will be coming to BSCA with the launch of direct flights to Pristina (Kosovo) once weekly from 29 June.

For its part, Ryanair will be expanding the services it offers from Brussels-Charleroi this winter with the introduction of two new routes to Morocco (Essaouira, from 31 October 2021) and Cyprus (Paphos, from 2 November 2021).

This summer, we will be offering 90% of the capacity that was available in 2019, so an average of 140 flights per day (70 departures and 70 arrivals). More than 200 destinations will be available to travellers. In order to be as well prepared for your trip as possible, it is always a good idea to make sure you find out from the airline and authorities in the country you are visiting about any documents/formalities required to enter that particular region.

Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, explains: “May will be the month in which we will have seen the first signs of travellers coming back. The fact that a number of countries are lifting restrictions and opening up to tourists will be making the industry feel a bit better.”

Charleroi, 15 June 2021