594,650 passengers recorded in September at Brussels South Charleroi Airport (+190% vs 2020, -25% vs 2019)

Brussels South Charleroi Airport published its statistics for the month of September 2021 as follows.
|Monthly report
|September 2021
|Passengers
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2020 vs 2021
|2019 vs 2021
|Departures
|354,726
|85,837
|255,535
|198%
|-28%
|Arrivals
|382,919
|103,866
|294,115
|183%
|-23%
|Total
|737,645
|189,703
|549,650
|190%
|-25%
|Aircraft Movements
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2020 vs 2021
|2019 vs 2021
|Departures
|2,568
|1,409
|2,287
|62%
|-11%
|Arrivals
|2,566
|1,407
|2,284
|62%
|-11%
|Total
|5,134
|2,816
|4,571
|62%
|-11%
In September, the Mediterranean countries were a popular choice among tourists. The top 5 destination countries included Spain, Italy, France, Greece and Morocco.