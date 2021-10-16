594,650 passengers recorded in September at Brussels South Charleroi Airport (+190% vs 2020, -25% vs 2019)

Brussels South Charleroi Airport published its statistics for the month of September 2021 as follows.

Monthly report
September 2021
Passengers 2019 2020 2021 2020 vs 2021 2019 vs 2021
Departures 354,726 85,837 255,535 198% -28%
Arrivals 382,919 103,866 294,115 183% -23%
Total 737,645 189,703 549,650 190% -25%
Aircraft Movements 2019 2020 2021 2020 vs 2021 2019 vs 2021
Departures 2,568 1,409 2,287 62% -11%
Arrivals 2,566 1,407 2,284 62% -11%
Total 5,134 2,816 4,571 62% -11%

 

In September, the Mediterranean countries were a popular choice among tourists. The top 5 destination countries included Spain, Italy, France, Greece and Morocco.

Charleroi, 15 October 2021

