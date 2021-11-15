576,099 passengers recorded at Brussels South Charleroi Airport in October: +273% vs 2020, -21% vs 2019

Brussels South Charleroi Airport publishes its figures for October 2021 today.





Monthly report October 2021 Passengers 2021 2020 2019 2020 vs 2021 2019 vs 2021 Departures 285,674 75,363 360,375 279% -21% Arrivals 290,425 78,938 369,695 268% -21% Total 576,099 154,301 730,070 273% -21%

Mediterranean countries were popular with travellers in October. The top 5 destination countries were Spain, Italy, France, Morocco and Greece.

Fourteen new routes have been launched and will be running during the 2021-2022 winter season:

– Stockholm (Sweden)

– Billund (Denmark)

– Essaouira (Morocco)

– Paphos (Cyprus)

– Helsinki (Finland)

– Trapani (Italy)

– Genoa (Italy)

– Trieste (Italy)

– Lourdes (France)

– Suceava (Romania)

– Poznan (Poland)

– Tetouan (Morocco)

– Sibiu (Romania)

– Debrecen (Hungary)

The Hungarian airline Wizz Air has announced that it will be launching a route between Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and Brussels South Charleroi Airport, offering two flights a week from 19 December. This adds Ukraine to the countries available via a direct flight from Brussels-Charleroi airport.



Charleroi, 15 November 2021