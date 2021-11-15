576,099 passengers recorded at Brussels South Charleroi Airport in October: +273% vs 2020, -21% vs 2019

Brussels South Charleroi Airport publishes its figures for October 2021 today.
|Monthly report
|October 2021
|Passengers
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2020 vs 2021
|2019 vs 2021
|Departures
|285,674
|75,363
|360,375
|279%
|-21%
|Arrivals
|290,425
|78,938
|369,695
|268%
|-21%
|Total
|576,099
|154,301
|730,070
|273%
|-21%
Mediterranean countries were popular with travellers in October. The top 5 destination countries were Spain, Italy, France, Morocco and Greece.
Fourteen new routes have been launched and will be running during the 2021-2022 winter season:
– Stockholm (Sweden)
– Billund (Denmark)
– Essaouira (Morocco)
– Paphos (Cyprus)
– Helsinki (Finland)
– Trapani (Italy)
– Genoa (Italy)
– Trieste (Italy)
– Lourdes (France)
– Suceava (Romania)
– Poznan (Poland)
– Tetouan (Morocco)
– Sibiu (Romania)
– Debrecen (Hungary)
The Hungarian airline Wizz Air has announced that it will be launching a route between Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and Brussels South Charleroi Airport, offering two flights a week from 19 December. This adds Ukraine to the countries available via a direct flight from Brussels-Charleroi airport.