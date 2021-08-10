558,328 passengers at Brussels South Charleroi Airport in July: more than expected but still 31% below July 2019

After some difficult months for the international airline industry, Brussels South Charleroi Airport is recording its first encouraging results since March 2020. This year, July has been marked by a strong rise in traveller numbers. 558,328 passengers crossed the tarmac at Brussels-Charleroi airport in July 2021. These results are better than those that were expected at the beginning of the season, but still 31% below the figure for July 2019.

In July 2021, Brussels South Charleroi Airport welcomed 558,328 passengers, so a 31% fall compared with 2019. Over the same period in 2019, 808,025 travellers passed through Brussels-Charleroi Airport.

However, these figures are encouraging. This is the first significant increase in passenger numbers for over a year now. In addition, in this first month of the summer holidays, the airport has seen more than double the number of passengers it welcomed in July 2020. Last year, only 241,234 travellers passed through Brussels South Charleroi Airport during the first month of summer.

The Mediterranean region is proving popular. The top 5 destination countries in July were Italy, Spain, France, Morocco and Greece.

When it comes to commercial flights, 4,529 flights were recorded, down 18% compared to July 2019 (5,531 commercial flights recorded in July 2019). There is an average of 140 flights a day this summer, offering more than 200 destinations.

Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer de Brussels South Charleroi Airport, explains: “We have experienced some turbulence and there are still many challenges ahead, but July will have shown us that there is still demand for travel. No fewer than eight new routes have been launched this summer and eight additional cities will be available from our airport this winter. We must continue our efforts to get back on to an even keel and bring about the return to normality that everyone is hoping for.”

Charleroi, 10 August 2021