3,758,289 passengers recorded at Brussels South Charleroi Airport in 2021 (+47% vs 2020, -54% vs 2019)

Today, Brussels South Charleroi Airport publishes its figures for December 2021 and looks back at the last year.

Monthly report December 2021 Passengers 2021 2020 2019 2020 vs 2021 2019 vs 2021 Departures 239,910 72,142 322,283 233% -26% Arrivals 199,955 52,417 298,969 281% -33% Total 439,865 124,559 621,252 253% -29% Flights 2021 2020 2019 2020 vs 2021 2019 vs 2021 Departures 1,964 774 2,125 154% -8% Arrivals 1,969 768 2,127 156% -7% Total 3,933 1,542 4,252 155% -8%

Annual Report Overview: January – December 2021 Passengers 2021 2020 2019 2020 vs 2021 2019 vs 2021 Departures 1,880,048 1,260,701 4,114,167 49% -54% Arrivals 1,878,241 1,297,345 4,110,029 45% -54% Total 3,758,289 2,558,046 8,224,196 47% -54% Flights 2021 2020 2019 2020 vs 2021 2019 vs 2021 Departures 17,215 13,060 28,789 32% -40% Arrivals 17,212 13,027 28,761 32% -40% Total 34,427 26,087 57,550 32% -40%

In December, the top 5 destination countries were Italy, Spain, France, Romania and Poland.



Across the year, the Mediterranean filled the top four slots in the ranking with Spain, Italy, France and Morocco. Romania comes in as the 5th most popular country for travellers flying from Brussels South Charleroi Airport.



In 2021, 23 direct routes were launched from Brussels–Charleroi Airport:



Brussels–Charleroi – Figari Sud–Corse Airport (Corsica, France)

Air Corsica Since 22 May 2021 2 flights/week

Brussels–Charleroi – Franjo–Tuđman Airport, Zagreb (Croatia)

Ryanair Since 2 June 2021 4 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Sarajevo International Airport (Bosnia–Herzegovina)

Wizz Air Since 14 June 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Prishtina International Airport Adem Jashari (Kosovo)

Eurowings Since 26 June 2021 1 flight/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Heraklion Airport, Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport (Greece)

Ryanair Since 1 July 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Zakynthos International Airport Dionysios Solomos (Greece)

Ryanair Since 1 July 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Santorini Airport (Greece)

Ryanair Since 1 July 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Stockholm–Arlanda Airport (Sweden)

Ryanair Since 31 October 2021 4 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Essaouira–Mogador Airport (Morocco)

Ryanair Since 31 October 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Trapani–Birgi Vincenzo Florio Airport (Sicily, Italy)

Ryanair Since 31 October 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Trieste – Friuli Venezia Giulia Airport (Italy)

Ryanair Since 31 October 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Tarbes–Lourdes–Pyrénées International Airport (France)

Ryanair Since 31 October 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Billund Airport (Denmark)

Ryanair Since 1 November 2021 3 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Suceava Ștefan cel Mare International Airport (Romania)

Ryanair Since 1 November 2021 2 flights/week

Wizz Air Since 4 December 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Poznań Henryk Wieniawski Airport (Poland)

Ryanair Since 1 November 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Tetouan Sania R’mel Airport (Morocco)

Ryanair Since 1 November 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Sibiu International Airport (Romania)

Ryanair Since 1 November 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Paphos International Airport (Cyprus)

Ryanair Since 2 November 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Helsinki–Vantaa International Airport (Finland)

Ryanair Since 2 November 2021 3 flights/week

Brussels–Charleroi – Genoa–Christopher Columbus Airport (Italy)

Ryanair Since 2 November 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Debrecen International Airport (Hungary)

Wizz Air Since 14 December 2021 2 flights/week



Brussels–Charleroi – Kyiv Zhuliany International Airport (Ukraine)

Wizz Air Since 19 December 2021 2 flights/week



Seven new routes have already been announced by the airlines operating at Brussels South Charleroi Airport for 2022:



Brussels–Charleroi – Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport (Ukraine)

Wizz Air From 27 March 2022 2 flights/week Wednesday, Sunday



Brussels–Charleroi – Liverpool John Lennon Airport (United Kingdom)

Ryanair From 27 March 2022 2 flights/week Thursday, Sunday



Brussels–Charleroi – Brive Airport, Dordogne Valley (France)

Ryanair From 28 March 2022 2 flights/week Monday, Friday



Brussels–Charleroi – Catania–Fontanarossa Airport (Sicily, Italy)

Ryanair From 29 March 2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday



Brussels–Charleroi – Kaunas Airport (Lithuania)

Ryanair From 29 March 2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday



Brussels–Charleroi – Menorca Airport (Balearics, Spain)

Ryanair From 29 March 2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday



Brussels–Charleroi – Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport Madeira (Portugal)

Ryanair From 31 March 2022 2 flights/week Thursday, Sunday



Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer de Brussels South Charleroi Airport, explains: “2021 was a complex year for international passenger traffic. The industry recorded heavy losses. At Brussels South Charleroi Airport, we ended the year with 3,758,289 passengers, a drop of 54% compared with 2019 results (reference year – 8,224,196 passengers recorded). In spite of the challenges we have faced, 23 new routes have been added to the destinations available from Brussels–Charleroi. There are still lots of challenges ahead of us in 2022, but thanks to everyone’s hard work over the past year, seven more routes have already been announced. We can only hope that, thanks to the excellent work by all of our colleagues, the departure network available from our tarmac can grow even more and expand the range of destinations available to travellers.”

Charleroi, 14 January 2022