3,758,289 passengers recorded at Brussels South Charleroi Airport in 2021 (+47% vs 2020, -54% vs 2019)

Today, Brussels South Charleroi Airport publishes its figures for December 2021 and looks back at the last year.
|Monthly report
|December 2021
|Passengers
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2020 vs 2021
|2019 vs 2021
|Departures
|239,910
|72,142
|322,283
|233%
|-26%
|Arrivals
|199,955
|52,417
|298,969
|281%
|-33%
|Total
|439,865
|124,559
|621,252
|253%
|-29%
|Flights
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2020 vs 2021
|2019 vs 2021
|Departures
|1,964
|774
|2,125
|154%
|-8%
|Arrivals
|1,969
|768
|2,127
|156%
|-7%
|Total
|3,933
|1,542
|4,252
|155%
|-8%
|Annual Report
|Overview: January – December 2021
|Passengers
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2020 vs 2021
|2019 vs 2021
|Departures
|1,880,048
|1,260,701
|4,114,167
|49%
|-54%
|Arrivals
|1,878,241
|1,297,345
|4,110,029
|45%
|-54%
|Total
|3,758,289
|2,558,046
|8,224,196
|47%
|-54%
|Flights
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2020 vs 2021
|2019 vs 2021
|Departures
|17,215
|13,060
|28,789
|32%
|-40%
|Arrivals
|17,212
|13,027
|28,761
|32%
|-40%
|Total
|34,427
|26,087
|57,550
|32%
|-40%
In December, the top 5 destination countries were Italy, Spain, France, Romania and Poland.
Across the year, the Mediterranean filled the top four slots in the ranking with Spain, Italy, France and Morocco. Romania comes in as the 5th most popular country for travellers flying from Brussels South Charleroi Airport.
In 2021, 23 direct routes were launched from Brussels–Charleroi Airport:
Brussels–Charleroi – Figari Sud–Corse Airport (Corsica, France)
Air Corsica Since 22 May 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Franjo–Tuđman Airport, Zagreb (Croatia)
Ryanair Since 2 June 2021 4 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Sarajevo International Airport (Bosnia–Herzegovina)
Wizz Air Since 14 June 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Prishtina International Airport Adem Jashari (Kosovo)
Eurowings Since 26 June 2021 1 flight/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Heraklion Airport, Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport (Greece)
Ryanair Since 1 July 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Zakynthos International Airport Dionysios Solomos (Greece)
Ryanair Since 1 July 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Santorini Airport (Greece)
Ryanair Since 1 July 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Stockholm–Arlanda Airport (Sweden)
Ryanair Since 31 October 2021 4 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Essaouira–Mogador Airport (Morocco)
Ryanair Since 31 October 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Trapani–Birgi Vincenzo Florio Airport (Sicily, Italy)
Ryanair Since 31 October 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Trieste – Friuli Venezia Giulia Airport (Italy)
Ryanair Since 31 October 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Tarbes–Lourdes–Pyrénées International Airport (France)
Ryanair Since 31 October 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Billund Airport (Denmark)
Ryanair Since 1 November 2021 3 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Suceava Ștefan cel Mare International Airport (Romania)
Ryanair Since 1 November 2021 2 flights/week
Wizz Air Since 4 December 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Poznań Henryk Wieniawski Airport (Poland)
Ryanair Since 1 November 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Tetouan Sania R’mel Airport (Morocco)
Ryanair Since 1 November 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Sibiu International Airport (Romania)
Ryanair Since 1 November 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Paphos International Airport (Cyprus)
Ryanair Since 2 November 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Helsinki–Vantaa International Airport (Finland)
Ryanair Since 2 November 2021 3 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Genoa–Christopher Columbus Airport (Italy)
Ryanair Since 2 November 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Debrecen International Airport (Hungary)
Wizz Air Since 14 December 2021 2 flights/week
Brussels–Charleroi – Kyiv Zhuliany International Airport (Ukraine)
Wizz Air Since 19 December 2021 2 flights/week
Seven new routes have already been announced by the airlines operating at Brussels South Charleroi Airport for 2022:
Brussels–Charleroi – Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport (Ukraine)
Wizz Air From 27 March 2022 2 flights/week Wednesday, Sunday
Brussels–Charleroi – Liverpool John Lennon Airport (United Kingdom)
Ryanair From 27 March 2022 2 flights/week Thursday, Sunday
Brussels–Charleroi – Brive Airport, Dordogne Valley (France)
Ryanair From 28 March 2022 2 flights/week Monday, Friday
Brussels–Charleroi – Catania–Fontanarossa Airport (Sicily, Italy)
Ryanair From 29 March 2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday
Brussels–Charleroi – Kaunas Airport (Lithuania)
Ryanair From 29 March 2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday
Brussels–Charleroi – Menorca Airport (Balearics, Spain)
Ryanair From 29 March 2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday
Brussels–Charleroi – Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport Madeira (Portugal)
Ryanair From 31 March 2022 2 flights/week Thursday, Sunday
Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer de Brussels South Charleroi Airport, explains: “2021 was a complex year for international passenger traffic. The industry recorded heavy losses. At Brussels South Charleroi Airport, we ended the year with 3,758,289 passengers, a drop of 54% compared with 2019 results (reference year – 8,224,196 passengers recorded). In spite of the challenges we have faced, 23 new routes have been added to the destinations available from Brussels–Charleroi. There are still lots of challenges ahead of us in 2022, but thanks to everyone’s hard work over the past year, seven more routes have already been announced. We can only hope that, thanks to the excellent work by all of our colleagues, the departure network available from our tarmac can grow even more and expand the range of destinations available to travellers.”