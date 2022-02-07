330,674 passengers recorded at Brussels South Charleroi Airport in January 2022 (+300% vs 2021, -40% vs 2019)

Brussels South Charleroi Airport publishes its figures for January 2022 today. They show an increase of 300% over the figures of January 2021, but are still 40% below the figures of January of the record year 2019.

JANUARY 2022 2022 2021 2019 2022 vs 2021 2022 vs 2019 Commercial passengers Departures 144.220 31.094 263.880 364% -45% Arrivals 185.967 51.247 290.503 263% -36% Total 330.187 82.341 554.383 301% -40% Business Passengers – General Aviation Departures 202 119 550 70% -63% Arrivals 285 141 602 102% -53% Total 487 260 1.152 87% -58% Total Passengers 330.674 82.601 555.535 300% -40%

Charleroi, 7 February 2022