Work-to-rule strike of police officers at Brussels Airport on Friday 29 October

Next Friday (29 October), the Belgian Federal Police will carry out a work-to-rule action at Brussels Airport, Belgium. The employees complain about staff shortage and the fact that they have to work “faster than even possible“.

“Police officers at the border controls will do their job, but will not work faster if asked,” a union member warns. “Most of the time, police officers don’t have the much required time to look into e.g. documents. But on Friday, they will carry out their work thoroughly, which unfortunately will cause long queues for travellers.”

Brussels Airport this week announced that it will welcome 430,000 passengers during a busy autumn holiday but wasn’t aware of the work-to-rule action. A spokesperson informed Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws that the airport will do everything it can to avoid traffic jams as much as possible.