Work on Aviation Talent Hub started at Brussels Airport

The Aviation Talent Hub is a new training facility being developed at Brussels Airport. It is a collaboration between Aviato Academy and Aviato, along with their partners. The hub aims to attract and train talented individuals for various roles in the aviation industry.

The renovation works for the hub have begun and are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. The facility will offer a combination of online and offline learning platforms and will include an immersive Experience Centre. It will serve as a central education hub for aviation, providing resources for personal development and knowledge enhancement.

The partners involved will pool their knowledge and resources to support and drive the aviation sector by providing training and equipping professionals with the necessary skills.

The renovated building will feature traditional classrooms, practice spaces, a digital training centre, office spaces, meeting rooms, and event venues. It will meet high energy efficiency standards and incorporate green technologies. The project is being carried out in phases, with completion expected by the end of 2024 and full operation by early 2025.