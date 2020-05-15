Which airlines still operate limited scheduled flights to Brussels Airport?

By
André Orban
-
0
289

On 11 May, Brussels Airport Company updated the list of airlines still operating scheduled flights on a limited basis to and from Brussels.

  • Aegean Airlines (Athens)
  • Alitalia (Rome)
  • Bulgaria Air (Sofia)
  • Etihad Airways (Abu Dhabi)
  • Finnair (Helsinki)
  • Hainan Airlines (Beijing)
  • KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (Amsterdam)
  • Middle East Airlines (Beirut)
  • Lufthansa (Frankfurt)
  • Qatar Airways (Doha)
  • Ryanair (Dublin)
  • TAROM (Bucharest)

This list excludes charter flights to repatriate passengers.

In the context of the corona crisis, the Belgian government decided to forbid all non-essential travel abroad until 7 June. The National Security Council will re-evaluate this decision in good time. Travellers living in Belgium are reminded that the federal police is controlling every passenger to ensure that travel is limited to essential needs.

