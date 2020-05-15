Which airlines still operate limited scheduled flights to Brussels Airport?

On 11 May, Brussels Airport Company updated the list of airlines still operating scheduled flights on a limited basis to and from Brussels.
- Aegean Airlines (Athens)
- Alitalia (Rome)
- Bulgaria Air (Sofia)
- Etihad Airways (Abu Dhabi)
- Finnair (Helsinki)
- Hainan Airlines (Beijing)
- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (Amsterdam)
- Middle East Airlines (Beirut)
- Lufthansa (Frankfurt)
- Qatar Airways (Doha)
- Ryanair (Dublin)
- TAROM (Bucharest)
This list excludes charter flights to repatriate passengers.
In the context of the corona crisis, the Belgian government decided to forbid all non-essential travel abroad until 7 June. The National Security Council will re-evaluate this decision in good time. Travellers living in Belgium are reminded that the federal police is controlling every passenger to ensure that travel is limited to essential needs.