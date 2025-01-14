Brussels Airport welcomes 23.6 million passengers in 2024, achieving 6.4% growth

Brussels Airport celebrated significant milestones in 2024, with a record 23.6 million passengers and 733,000 tons of cargo transported, reflecting a 6.4% and 5% increase compared to 2023, respectively. This growth highlights the airport’s pivotal role as an international gateway for passengers and cargo, Brussels Airport wrote in a press release.

In 2024, Brussels Airport strengthened its passenger network by adding ten new destinations and welcoming five new airlines. Notable long-haul connections include Brussels Airlines’ new route to Nairobi, the return of Singapore Airlines (Singapore) and Thai Airways (Bangkok), and new direct flights to Shanghai operated by Hainan Airlines and Juneyao Air. TUI fly also introduced flights to Curaçao.

Short-haul expansions included Brussels Airlines to Krakow, Widerøe to Bergen, Corendon Airlines to Gazipa?a, Transavia to Bari, and Norwegian to Tromsø. Transfer passengers made up 14% of the total, solidifying Brussels Airport’s status as a hub for Star Alliance.

The top ten destinations for passengers were Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Morocco, the UK, the US, Portugal, France, and Switzerland. December 2024 alone saw 1.77 million passengers, an 11% increase from December 2023, driven by holiday travel.

Brussels Airport handled 733,000 tons of cargo in 2024, a 5% increase year-on-year. Growth was driven by new cargo carriers like LATAM Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo, Farcargo, and Virgin Atlantic. Notably, cargo on passenger flights surged by 23%, attributed to the recovery of intercontinental travel.

The busiest import regions were Asia, Africa, and North America, while exports were dominated by Asia, followed by North America and Africa. December saw a remarkable 38% growth in cargo volumes, with significant contributions from full-freighter operations (+57%) and passenger aircraft cargo (+49%).

The total number of flight movements rose by 3% in 2024 to 198,617. Passenger flights increased by 4%, with a record 144 passengers per flight, thanks to larger aircraft and improved load factors. Cargo flights saw a modest 1% rise.

Night operations adhered to regulations, with 16,175 commercial night flights recorded, a decline from 2023. Brussels Airport’s collaborative efforts with regulatory bodies helped reduce unscheduled night flights by 28% since 2022.

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport, remarked: “2024 was a year of remarkable achievements. We welcomed 23.6 million passengers and expanded our network significantly, especially in the intercontinental segment. Our cargo community delivered robust growth, supporting Belgium’s economy and global trade connections.”