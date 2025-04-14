Brussels Airport welcomes 1.7 million passengers in March, slight decline due to national strike

In March 2025, Brussels Airport recorded 1,734,174 passengers, a slight decrease of 0.5% compared to the same month last year. The national strike on 31 March had a significant impact, as no departing passenger flights and only about a third of arriving flights operated that day, the airport wrote.

The number of arriving passengers exceeded departing ones, mainly due to the end of the Flemish school holidays in early March and the limited flight activity on the final day of the month. Transit passengers made up around 15% of departing traffic, mostly on routes to and from Africa and North America.

The top 10 most visited countries were Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, France, the United States, Turkey, Morocco, and the United Kingdom.

Total cargo volumes at Brussels Airport rose by 5.7% in March to 68,427 tonnes. Air cargo alone increased by 7.1% to 58,105 tonnes. While full freighter traffic dropped by 4.7%, belly cargo (onboard passenger flights) grew by 8.1%, and express services surged by 18.2%. Trucked cargo saw a 1.7% decrease.

Asia remains the main region for both imports and exports, followed by Africa and North America.

Aircraft movements rose by 4.8% year-on-year. Passenger flights increased by 2.9%, and cargo flights saw an 8.1% rise compared to March 2024.