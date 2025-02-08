Brussels Airport warns of major disruptions due to 13 February strike

Brussels Airport is warning of significant disruptions on Thursday February 13, when trade unions will organize a protest against the new federal government’s plans. According to the airport, a large number of workers, including ground handlers and security staff, will go on strike.

“Given the expected impact, a large number of flights will be canceled or rescheduled,” says Brussels Airport. “The airlines will contact passengers on the affected flights directly.”

The airport regrets the inconvenience for passengers.