Brussels Airport warns of major disruptions due to 13 February strike

Bart Noëth
Brussels Airport is warning of significant disruptions on Thursday February 13, when trade unions will organize a protest against the new federal government’s plans. According to the airport, a large number of workers, including ground handlers and security staff, will go on strike.

Given the expected impact, a large number of flights will be canceled or rescheduled,” says Brussels Airport. “The airlines will contact passengers on the affected flights directly.”

The airport regrets the inconvenience for passengers.

