[Pictures] Visit of King Philip of Belgium to Brussels Airport on 10 June

This Thursday morning, Brussels Airport had the honour of welcoming His Majesty the King on the occasion of a visit relating to the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis on the travel sector.

Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist was able to give him details of the effects of the crisis on the airport ecosystem before a visit to the Covid Test Centre and a meeting with the staff on site.

The visit continued in the departures hall where the CEOs and employees of Brussels Airlines and TUI fly Belgium were able to explain their daily life during the Covid period as well as the special attention paid to passenger health safety.

Finally, the King and Arnaud Feist went to the cargo area and more specifically to the tarmac where they were able to witness the loading of air freight, in particular, onboard a passenger plane, converted for freight transport, and meet the CEO and employees of ground handler Aviapartner and air navigation service provider skeyes for an exchange on the measures that have been taken to face the crisis.

Photos: copyright Brussels Airport Company

Brussels Airport, June 10, 2021



















