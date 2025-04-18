Brussels Airport unveils ambitious expansion plans to future-proof infrastructure by 2032

Brussels Airport is preparing for the future with its most significant infrastructure investment in three decades, aiming to boost passenger capacity and enhance the overall travel experience. The airport today revealed its vision for 2032, which includes a new intermodal mobility hub, an expanded departure and arrival hall, a new hotel, a green boulevard, and a revamped drop-off zone.

The initiative marks the beginning of what Brussels Airport is calling its “third era,” reflecting a forward-looking approach to sustainability, mobility, and quality, all within the framework of its current environmental permit.

“As hub airport in the heart of Europe, Brussels Airport wants to further invest in the capacity and quality of its infrastructure for both passengers and employees,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport. “We will offer a totally revamped experience in the departure and arrival hall, with more space and light and breathtaking views of the operations on the tarmac. These investments will usher in a new era for the airport.”

At the heart of the redevelopment lies the new intermodal hub that will seamlessly integrate train, bus, tram, taxi, cycling, and pedestrian access. The current central transport axis at the airport is nearing capacity, and the new design will introduce broader, more distributed access points. Plans include a new train station connection, an upgraded central bus terminal, a redesigned taxi area, and a platform for long-distance coaches.

The new green boulevard will function as a welcoming space combining car, bicycle and tram traffic with pedestrian areas and green zones. The terminus of the future airport tram line will also be incorporated. Together, these elements reflect Brussels Airport’s growing commitment to promoting sustainable and smart mobility options.

Federal Minister of Mobility Jean-Luc Crucke praised the project: “This investment shows that the airport thinks ahead without losing sight of sustainability. These are great and ambitious plans that don’t think in boundaries, but rather in connections.”

Flemish Deputy Minister-President Ben Weyts added: “Large investments in the airport pay off for all of us. More growth for the airport and more attention to the environment in the Vlaamse Rand once again go hand in hand here.”

To meet future demand, the terminal itself will be significantly expanded. The arrival and departure halls will be extended to relieve congestion in currently narrow aisles and to improve passenger flows at peak times. New check-in areas and facilities for passengers with reduced mobility are also included in the plans.

Additionally, a brand-new four-star hotel with over 300 rooms will be constructed, offering travellers a modern accommodation option adjacent to the terminal, complementing the existing Sheraton.

Sustainability plays a central role in the entire development. The project includes innovative solutions such as geothermal energy storage (BTES field), heat pumps, solar panels, and systems for efficient water infiltration. The new buildings will feature sustainable construction materials and benefit from an abundance of natural light.

Construction of the intermodal hub, terminal expansion and new hotel is expected to begin in late 2026, with phased completion scheduled by 2032. Work on the new drop-off zone behind the Sheraton hotel will begin at the end of this year and should be completed by the end of 2026.

“This major investment affirms Brussels Airport’s position as a leading European hub, committed to sustainable growth and future-proofing its infrastructure to serve passengers, businesses, and communities for decades to come,” the airport concluded.