Union demonstration on Friday: 200 flights cancelled at Brussels Airport, Charleroi expected to run normally

Belgian trade unions are organising a national demonstration in Brussels on 16 December. They are asking for better purchasing power. This will affect air traffic.

Brussels Airport announces the cancellation of more than 200 flights out of the 400 initially planned. More cancellations might follow. The airport had called on airlines to cut flights to avoid chaos. The passengers concerned have in principle been notified. The airport advises travellers who will still be leaving on Friday to limit their luggage and to travel with hand baggage only if possible.

On the Brussels South Charleroi airport (the second-largest airport for passengers in Belgium), on the other hand, no disruption was expected on Wednesday. The airports of Antwerp and Ostend are also expected to run normally.

The NMBS/SNCB train traffic is expected to be normal, including to Brussels Airport. On the contrary, the trams and buses of De Lijn, STIB/MIVB and TEC should be more or less affected by the demonstration.