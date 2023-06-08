Unexplained cracks have been discovered on two runways at Brussels Airport, leading to ongoing emergency repairs and inspections

Unexplained cracks have been discovered on two runways (01/19 and 25L/07R) at Brussels Airport, leading to ongoing emergency repairs and inspections and changes in the utilisation of runways.

The cause of the cracks is still unknown, and investigations are being conducted. The appearance of these cracks is unusual, and potential causes include high temperatures or material defects.

Although the repairs and inspections have not affected flight operations thus far, disruptions may occur during peak travel periods. Travellers can monitor runway usage on the airport’s website https://www.batc.be.

The airport authorities have stated that it is too early to assign responsibility.