Two hundred people missed their flight due to the police’s work-to-rule strike at Brussels Airport

Around 200 passengers missed their flight at Brussels Airport, Belgium on Tuesday due to the federal police’s work-to-rule strike, Nathalie Pierard, spokesperson for Brussels Airport, reported on Tuesday evening.

At 10:30 (UTC +1), around 30 flights were delayed by up to an hour and a half. The police carried out particularly careful passport checks for flights outside the Schengen zone. At the same time, extensive checks were also carried out on the access roads.

Those extensive checks were also carried out at the airports of Liège and Charleroi.

The police officers are protesting against changes being made that will affect personnel at the end of their careers, as well as against the lack of progress in negotiations for an increase in salaries.

The unions will announce further actions throughout the week which will target all ways of transport: air, rail, road and sea. Actions will be announced on a day-to-day basis. Further actions beyond this week are likely.